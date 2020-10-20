Two men arrested for robbing women
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men were arrested this morning after reportedly robbing two women of personal belongings on Lady Musgrave Road, Kingston 5.
According to the police, the men were nabbed about 6:55 am while travelling on a motorcycle shortly after the incident.
They were searched and found in possession of a Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition, the police said.
Their identities have not disclosed.
