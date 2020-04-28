Two men arrested for stealing 400 pounds of pumpkins
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Officers from the St Catherine South Police Division have arrested two men in connection with the theft of over 400 pounds of pumpkins from a farm in Bernard Lodge, St Catherine on Monday, April 27.
Police reports indicate that about 9:45 pm, officers were on foot patrol in the area when four men were seen leaving a farm with bags.
On the approach of the police, the men dropped the bags and ran. Two of them were afterwards caught by the police officers.
After a search of the bags, pumpkins were found inside and the men were arrested after they failed to properly account for the pumpkins.
Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy