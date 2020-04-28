Two men arrested for stealing 400 pounds of pumpkins

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Officers from the St Catherine South Police Division have arrested two men in connection with the theft of over 400 pounds of pumpkins from a farm in Bernard Lodge, St Catherine on Monday, April 27.

Police reports indicate that about 9:45 pm, officers were on foot patrol in the area when four men were seen leaving a farm with bags.

On the approach of the police, the men dropped the bags and ran. Two of them were afterwards caught by the police officers.

After a search of the bags, pumpkins were found inside and the men were arrested after they failed to properly account for the pumpkins.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.