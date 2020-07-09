Two men arrested in Spanish Town gun find
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Two men have been arrested in connection with Monday's seizure of a Keltec P-11 pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition, along Waverly Avenue, Spanish Town in St Catherine.
The police said about 11:30 pm, officers went in search of a group of men who stole an iphone.
The phone was tracked to a premises that was occupied by two men. A search was conducted and the firearm was reportedly found under a stone in the yard.
The two men that occupied the premises were arrested and charged following a question and answer session in the presence of their attorney.
The men have been identified as 29-year-old Ashando Kirkpatrick of Marcus Way, Bayfarm Villa, Kingston 11 and 31-year-old labourer Sheldon Smith of 11 Lansdale Avenue, Kingston 10.
Their court date is being finalised.
