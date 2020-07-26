Two men charged after cops seize guns in Seaview
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A police team arrested and charged two men in Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11 yesterday following the seizure of three guns — one of them a high-powered rifle.
Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition are 26-year-old Roland Bowes and 21-year-old Jesse Gordon, both from the area.
Police reports are that between the hours of 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm, a team of lawmen conducted an operation in search of illegal firearms and ammunition.
During the search, the police found one AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine; two .38 revolvers; thirty-one 9mm rounds ammunition; six .38 rounds of ammunition and an empty Glock magazine.
The police said Gordon was also charged with possession of identity information in relation to lead sheets that were reportedly found in his possession.
