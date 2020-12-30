Two men charged for Christmas day burglary

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Two men were nabbed by a patrol team working under the constabulary's Operational Surge for the Christmas season, after they allegedly broke into a property on Badminton Terrace, Ingleside in Manchester on Christmas day

Charged are 27-year-old Akeem Trowers, a mason of Hillside district, Knockpatrick in Manchester, and Andre White, a labourer of no fixed address.

Reports from the Mandeville Police are that about 11:00 pm, a police team was on patrol and they observed four men fleeing from a house. The police team chased the men and two of them were held.

Subsequent enquiries revealed that the men had cut open a section of the perimeter fence of the premises, cut padlocks to a grille, entered, and stole several items.

The items were recovered at the scene.

White and Trowers were later charged with burglary and larceny.