Two men charged for Christmas day burglary
MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Two men were nabbed by a patrol team working under the constabulary's Operational Surge for the Christmas season, after they allegedly broke into a property on Badminton Terrace, Ingleside in Manchester on Christmas day
Charged are 27-year-old Akeem Trowers, a mason of Hillside district, Knockpatrick in Manchester, and Andre White, a labourer of no fixed address.
Reports from the Mandeville Police are that about 11:00 pm, a police team was on patrol and they observed four men fleeing from a house. The police team chased the men and two of them were held.
Subsequent enquiries revealed that the men had cut open a section of the perimeter fence of the premises, cut padlocks to a grille, entered, and stole several items.
The items were recovered at the scene.
White and Trowers were later charged with burglary and larceny.
