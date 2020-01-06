Two men charged for Olympic Gardens double murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men have been charged in connection with the Tuesday, October 15, 2019 murder of two men on Olympic Way, Kingston 11.

Twenty-four-year-old Leroy Burrell, otherwise called 'Demar Minto' and 'Calibre', and 34-year-old Lennox Williams, otherwise called 'Skillfoot', were arrested and charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The Corporate Communications Unit reported that around 6:50 pm, 47-year-old Andrew Clarke, otherwise called 'Boom', a businessman of Olympic Way, and 48-year-old Gilbert Wade, a labourer of Third Street in Kingston 12, were standing among a group of people when gunmen approached and opened gunfire hitting them.

Clarke and Wade were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Burrell and Williams are expected to appear before the court soon.