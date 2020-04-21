Two men charged for breaches of Sexual Offences Act

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Two men were arrested and charged for breaches of the Sexual Offences Act, in two separate incidents across the island.

According to the police, 26-year-old, Garreth James of Auldayr district in Bluefields, Westmoreland was yesterday charged with rape and grevious sexual assault following an incident which took place on Saturday April 18 in Bluefields Beach Park in the parish.

Lawmen said James reportedly held up a mother and her daughters and forced one of the daughters to engage in sexual activities with him while the others watched.

Meanwhile, detectives from the St Ann Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences (CISOCA) and Child Abuse arrested and charged a taxi operator who abducted a woman and forcibly had sexual activities with her without her consent.

Thirty-seven-year-old Westley Martin, of Top Milford Road, Ocho Rios, St Ann was charged with rape, abduction, illegal possession of firearm and robbery with aggravation.

According to the police, on Friday, February 21, about 6:30 pm, the complainant boarded Martin's taxi from Spanish Town to Moneague.

After the other passengers exited the vehicle in Ocho Rios, Martin reportedly made a detour, parked near bushes and pulled a firearm at the complainant before engaging in sexual activities with her. The accused also robbed the complainant of her cell phone.

The matter was reported to the police and he was arrested on Tuesday, April 7 and was charged on Friday, April 17.

The court dates of the accused men are being finalised.

The police are appealing to anyone in these communities who may have been victims of sexual offences of a similar nature to report the matter to CISOCA or the nearest Police Station.