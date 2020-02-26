Two men charged for gun related offences

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men have been charged in separate firearm-related offences in Westmoreland and Kingston, the police are reporting.

In the first instance, 31-year-old Owen Myrie, of a Cornwall Mountain address in Westmoreland was taken into police custody following the seizure of a Glock pistol and seven rounds of ammunition on February 5 at Mount Stewart in the parish.

The firearm and ammunition were found in a car belonging to Myrie, however lawmen were unable to locate him, the police said.

Myrie subsequently turned himself in to the police in the presence of his attorney yesterday and was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

In the other instance, in the Shooter's Hill area of St Andrew, the Kingston East Police arrested 33-year-old Paul Cassanova of Harbour Heights, Kingston 17 following the shooting of two men yesterday.

The complainant's were allegedly attacked about 7:15 pm by Cassanova and other men travelling in a motor car.

Cassanova has been charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The two men are scheduled for court at a later date.