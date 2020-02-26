Two men charged for gun related offences
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men have been charged in separate firearm-related offences in Westmoreland and Kingston, the police are reporting.
In the first instance, 31-year-old Owen Myrie, of a Cornwall Mountain address in Westmoreland was taken into police custody following the seizure of a Glock pistol and seven rounds of ammunition on February 5 at Mount Stewart in the parish.
The firearm and ammunition were found in a car belonging to Myrie, however lawmen were unable to locate him, the police said.
Myrie subsequently turned himself in to the police in the presence of his attorney yesterday and was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
In the other instance, in the Shooter's Hill area of St Andrew, the Kingston East Police arrested 33-year-old Paul Cassanova of Harbour Heights, Kingston 17 following the shooting of two men yesterday.
The complainant's were allegedly attacked about 7:15 pm by Cassanova and other men travelling in a motor car.
Cassanova has been charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
The two men are scheduled for court at a later date.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy