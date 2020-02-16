Two men charged for killing taxi driver
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Two men were arrested and charged with the February 5 murder of 68-year-old Karl Patrick Sr, otherwise called 'Pat', a taxi operator of Kettering district, Duncans, Trelawny.
They are 20-year-old Damion Griffiths, otherwise called 'Likkle', and 36-year-old Andre Humphrey, otherwise called 'Driver', a welder and taxi operator, both of East Red Dirt district in the parish.
According to the police, about 6:30 am, residents stumbled upon Patrick's body and summoned them.
On their arrival, the body was seen lying face down in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds.
The police said both men have been charged with murder and conspiracy to murder.
They are scheduled to appear before the Trelawny Parish Court on Thursday, February 20.
