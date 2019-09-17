Two men charged for murder, illegal possession of firearm
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police say they have arrested and charged two men following the fatal shooting of two men in separate incidents in Westmoreland and Kingston.
According to the Westmoreland Police Division, 24-year-old Rushane Bryan otherwise called 'Refuge', of Hartford district in the parish was charged for the illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and the Sunday, August 25, murder of Calvin Forrest of Petersfield also in the parish.
Reports are that about 8:15 pm, men attempted to rob Forrest in his backyard, when he resisted and was shot several times. Forrest was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
And, in Kingston, the Elletson Road Police Station charged 42-year-old Nicholas Meikle otherwise called 'Dickie', of Franklyn Town for the murder of 18-year-old Tyreek Sawyers of Southern Cross Drive in Kingston 17 on Sunday, September 8.
Reports are that about 2:15 pm, gunmen pounced upon Sawyers at his gate and opened gunfire hitting him several times. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Meikle was also charged for the illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
