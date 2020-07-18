Two men charged in St Catherine shooting

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police have arrested two men in connection with last month's shooting of a man at Worchester Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Charged are 29-year-old Anthony Blair and 25-year-old Raje Williamson, both of Horizon Park, St Catherine.

According to the police, the men were charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition after they were pointed out on an identification parade earlier this week.

They are accused of attacking a man as he played dominoes at a bar on Sunday, June 28 and opening gunfire at him.

The man received gunshot injuries, but was treated at hospital and later released.

After being implicated in the shooting, the two reportedly turned themselves in to investigators on Monday, July 13.