Two men charged in St Mary chopping incident

ST MARY, Jamaica — Two men have been arrested in connection with the case of 48-year-old Anthony Eddie who was chopped to death in Enfield district, St Mary on August 10.

According to the police, Eddie, otherwise called Steve, was riding a bicycle in the community about 4:30 pm when he was approached by a man.

An argument reportedly developed between them and a machete used to chop Eddie several times.

The police were called and Eddie was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police investigations led them to the two accused, whose identities are being withheld pending further work on the case.