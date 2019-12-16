Two men charged in Trelawny gun find

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Two men were on Sunday arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition during an operation on the Davis Pen main road in Trelawny.

According to the police about 2:00 am lawmen were conducting an operation when the driver of a Nissan motor car was signalled to stop.

The police said the driver complied and the vehicle was searched. During the search a .357 Magnum firearm, along with four rounds of ammunition, were discovered.

The police said the two occupants of the vehicle were subsequently arrested and charged.