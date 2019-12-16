Two men charged in Trelawny gun find
TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Two men were on Sunday arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition during an operation on the Davis Pen main road in Trelawny.
According to the police about 2:00 am lawmen were conducting an operation when the driver of a Nissan motor car was signalled to stop.
The police said the driver complied and the vehicle was searched. During the search a .357 Magnum firearm, along with four rounds of ammunition, were discovered.
The police said the two occupants of the vehicle were subsequently arrested and charged.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy