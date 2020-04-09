Two men charged in connection with separate robberies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged two men in connection with two separate break-ins that occurred in March.

Charged are 19-year-old Omar McNaught of Buff Bay, Portland and 29-year-old Andrew Edwards, of Gregory Park, St Catherine.

According to the police, McNaught was arrested and later charged with shop-breaking and larceny after he was found with items that were taken from two bars and a grocery shop in Fairy Hill, Portland.

Meanwhile, Edwards was charged with burglary, larceny and unlawful wounding.

Edwards reportedly entered a woman's house about 3:45 am, on Sunday, March 22 and stole electronics and a sum of money.

While he was in the house, lawmen said, he was confronted by the woman. A tussle reportedly ensued between them and they both sustained stab wounds.

Edwards escaped and was later found in bushes by the police.

He was arrested and charged after being treated at hospital.