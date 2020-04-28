Two men charged with firearm related offences

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men are to face the court to answer to firearm related charges laid against them on Monday, April 27 in separate incidents.

They are 24-year-old Hodorow Bailey otherwise called 'Sentro', a carpenter and taxi operator of Charles Town, St Ann, and 34-year-old Kevon Mitchell otherwise called 'Coogan', a mason of Lionel Town, Clarendon and Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

Bailey was charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. The charges against him stem from an incident which occurred on Friday, April 17, in Windsor Heights, St Ann.

It is reported that about 8:10 pm, two men were walking along the roadway when they were pounced upon by three men, one of whom opened gunfire at them.

The two men ran, however one of them was shot. He was taken to hospital where he was treated and released. Bailey was later arrested and subsequently charged after he was pointed out in an identification parade.

Meanwhile, Mitchell was charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after he reportedly opened gunfire hitting a man who was riding his bicycle along Dick Drive in Clarendon on Thursday April 23.

Mitchell was arrested and later charged after the matter was reported to the police.

The court dates of the accused men are being finalised.