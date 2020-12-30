Two men charged with housebreaking, larceny
ST ANN, Jamaica — Two men have been arrested and charged jointly for allegedly breaking into a house in St Ann and removing several valuable items on December 11.
Charged are 42-year-old Fabian Wilson of Ricketts Drive and 29-year-old Kingsley Bailey of Enfield district both in St Ann. They were charged jointly for housebreaking and larceny.
Reports are that the complainant securely locked his house and left, but on his return he discovered that his house was broken into and the items removed.
The incident occurred about 11:00 am.
The police said investigations led to the search of Wilson's premises where the stolen items were recovered. He was subsequently charged.
The police added that further investigations also led to the arrest and charge of Bailey.
Their court dates are being finalised.
