Two men charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammo

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Two men have arrested and charged for breaches of the Firearms Act following an incident in Victoria Town, Kingston 12 earlier today.

The men have been identified as 34-year-old Edward Murray and 22-year-old Oshawn Thomas, both from the area.

The police said that about 10:45 am officers were on an operation in the area, when

Murray, on seeing the police, reportedly ran inside his house. The lawmen followed him inside the house where Thomas was also seen. A search was conducted and one High Point 9mm pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.

Thomas and Murray have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Their court dates are being finalised.