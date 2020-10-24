Two men charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammo
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Two men have arrested and charged for breaches of the Firearms Act following an incident in Victoria Town, Kingston 12 earlier today.
The men have been identified as 34-year-old Edward Murray and 22-year-old Oshawn Thomas, both from the area.
The police said that about 10:45 am officers were on an operation in the area, when
Murray, on seeing the police, reportedly ran inside his house. The lawmen followed him inside the house where Thomas was also seen. A search was conducted and one High Point 9mm pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.
Thomas and Murray have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Their court dates are being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy