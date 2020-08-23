Two men charged with murder of Excelsior vice-principal

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men have been arrested and charged with the April 9, 2020 murder of 53-year-old Colleen Walker, former vice-principal of Excelsior High School.

Charged are 33-year-old Randy Raymond otherwise called 'Teecha', of no fixed address, and 31-year-old Michael Small, otherwise called 'Hour', a truck driver of New Haven, Kingston 20.

They are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Police reports are that about 5:15 pm, Walker was attending to flowers at her home located in Queensbury, Kingston 19, when she was attacked by a gunman who shot her multiple times to the upper body.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The police said the charges come after extensive and coordinated investigations were carried out by detectives assigned to the St Andrew South Police Division and the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Communication Forensics and Cyber Crime Division.

The men are to appear before the courts at a later date.