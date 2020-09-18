Two men convicted in 2008 police constable murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is reporting that two men were convicted and sentenced on Wednesday, September 16, for the 2008 murder of 22-year-old police constable Andre Chung.

Ras-Amin Brown and Daniel Powell were sentenced to eight years and five months imprisonment at hard labour for illegal possession of firearm, 15 years imprisonment at hard labour for making use of a firearm to commit a felony, 10 years and five months imprisonment for robbery with aggravation and 13 years and five months imprisonment for manslaughter. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Reports are that on the night of March 4, 2008 sometime after 8:00 pm, Chung left the Chinese Benevolent Association where he was studying Mandarin to further his work with the Chinese engineers constructing the airport.

The accused men were operating a rented 2005 Toyota Corolla motor car as a taxi and picked up the deceased under this guise. Following conversations which led the men to conclude that Chung was a police officer, they then disarmed and robbed him of his service pistol and tablet.

Chung was then beaten, shot and killed and his body deposited along Tavistock Terrace in Millsborough, St Andrew, where it was discovered around 6:00 am the following morning by Detective Corporal Michael Anderson.

However, the accused men were taken into custody in relation to other robberies that were committed on the same day around 2:00 pm.

The rental car was seized by the police when the third accused Christopher Thompson, who is now deceased, attempted to return the vehicle to the rental agency on March 5, 2008.

The office of the DPP said there were no eyewitnesses to the murder.