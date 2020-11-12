Two men facing assault, illegal gun charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men are now facing charges after they allegedly pointed a gun at a man during an altercation along Old Hope Road, Kingston 6 on November 5.

They are 27-year-old Raheem Powell of Riverside Drive, and 45-year-old Winston Hewitt of Topay Crescent, both in Kingston.

Both Powell and Hewitt have been charged with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm.

According to the police, about 8:30 am, the complainant was involved in an altercation with Powell and Hewitt when they reportedly pointed a gun at him and then fled the scene.

The police said the matter was then reported and both men were arrested on November 7.

Powell and Hewitt were charged on Tuesday, following an interview, and are to appear in court at a later date.