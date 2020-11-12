Two men facing assault, illegal gun charges
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men are now facing charges after they allegedly pointed a gun at a man during an altercation along Old Hope Road, Kingston 6 on November 5.
They are 27-year-old Raheem Powell of Riverside Drive, and 45-year-old Winston Hewitt of Topay Crescent, both in Kingston.
Both Powell and Hewitt have been charged with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm.
According to the police, about 8:30 am, the complainant was involved in an altercation with Powell and Hewitt when they reportedly pointed a gun at him and then fled the scene.
The police said the matter was then reported and both men were arrested on November 7.
Powell and Hewitt were charged on Tuesday, following an interview, and are to appear in court at a later date.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy