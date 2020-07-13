Two men killed in St Ann crash
ST ANN, Jamaica— Two men were killed in a car crash on the Ocho Rios main road in St Ann yesterday.
The deceased have been identified as fisherman, 26-year-old Ramario Williams and 25-year-old Orane Newman, both of Steer Town addresses.
According to the police, Williams was driving a Toyota Sprinter motor car with three men aboard heading to St Mary. On reaching a section of the roadway, he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided into a utility pole about 10:05 pm.
All four men sustained injuries and were taken to hospital where Williams and Newman died while being treated. The others were treated and discharged.
