Two men killed in St Ann crash

ST ANN, Jamaica— Two men were killed in a car crash on the Ocho Rios main road in St Ann yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as fisherman, 26-year-old Ramario Williams and 25-year-old Orane Newman, both of Steer Town addresses.

According to the police, Williams was driving a Toyota Sprinter motor car with three men aboard heading to St Mary. On reaching a section of the roadway, he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided into a utility pole about 10:05 pm.

All four men sustained injuries and were taken to hospital where Williams and Newman died while being treated. The others were treated and discharged.