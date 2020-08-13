Two men nabbed after failed robbery in Negril
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Two men are now behind bars following the seizure of a 9mm pistol and seven rounds of ammunition after a robbery attempt on the Norman Manley Boulevard in Negril, Westmoreland yesterday.
Reports from the Negril police are that about 9:20 am, a man was driving his motorcar along the roadway when two would-be robbers approached on a motorcycle.
The pillion rider allegedly pointed a gun at the driver, who then reportedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with the motorcycle. Both vehicles crashed onto a nearby premises.
The driver of the motorcar later made a report to the police and one of the assailants was nabbed when he turned up at the station moments later to make a report.
Lawmen also visited the scene of the incident where the other man was seen lying along the roadway, the police reported. A firearm was also at the scene.
He was taken to hospital and placed under police guard.
