Two men on shooting, firearm and murder charges
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have charged two men in two separate gun-related incidents that occurred in Kingston and Clarendon.
In the first incident, 24-year-old Michael Johnson of Gibraltar Street, Clarendon was charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following a shooting against the police on Saturday, October 24, 2019.
Police report that about 11:45 am on the day in question, they were on duty when they intercepted a Nissan motorcar. The driver, in an attempt to elude the police, crashed into an embankment and subsequently opened fire at the officers before he, and two men, escaped.
Johnson turned himself in to the police, accompanied by his attorney, on Monday, August 10. He was later charged, the police said.
In the second incident, 21-year-old Romario Brown, otherwise called Dontae, has been charged with the April 3 murder of 30-year-old Travis Hewling of Kingston Lane in Kingston.
Reports are that Hewling was standing in front of his house about 7:25 pm when he was approached by two armed men who shot him several times. The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The police said Brown was subsequently arrested and positively pointed out in an identification parade. He was also charged with illegal possession of firearm.
Court dates for Johnson and Brown are being finalised, the police said.
