Two more COVID-19 cases, 13 more recoveries

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that Jamaica has recorded two new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total confirmed cases to 686.

According to the ministry, the two new cases are women, ages 29 and 87 years old, with addresses in Kingston and St Andrew. One of the cases is imported from the United States, while the other is a contact of a prior imported case.

Meanwhile, the ministry said 13 more patients have been released from COVID-19 isolation. This pushes the total number of recoveries to 539.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

*Data mined from various sources around the world.