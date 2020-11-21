Two more COVID-19 deaths, 89 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded 89 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 10,240 and the death toll to 237.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the two deaths are a 35-year-old woman from St Catherine, whose death was previously under investigation, and an 84-year-old woman from Westmoreland.

The ministry said there are 4,381 active cases of the virus in the island. Of the 89 newly reported cases, there were 41 males and 48 females with ages ranging from 11 months to 81 years.

The cases were reported in Kingston and St Andrew (27), St Catherine (19), St James (14), Trelawny (nine), Westmoreland (eight), St Thomas (three), St Ann (two), Clarendon (one), Manchester (one) and St Mary (one).

There were 49 patient recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,481.