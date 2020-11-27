Two more COVID deaths, 59 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Jamaica as 59 new cases of the virus were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours.

The death toll now stands at 250 and the total number of confirmed cases at 10,600, of which 4,375 are active.

The two people who died are a 74-year-old man from St Catherine and a 62-year-old woman from Trelawny, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reported.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 33 males and 25 females with ages ranging from four to 78 years. The gender of one of the cases is still under investigation.

St Catherine recorded 21 of the new cases, while Kingston and St Andrew recorded 14. St Ann recorded eight cases, St James recorded five, Portland four and Trelawny two. Clarendon, Hanover, St Mary and St Thomas each recorded one case.

The country also recorded 108 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,829.