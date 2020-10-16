Two more COVID deaths, 65 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded two more deaths from COVID-19 and 65 new cases in the last 24 hours.
This brings the number of confirmed cases to 8,132 and the death toll to 162.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness the two deaths include a 61-year-old man from St Ann and a 73-year-old man from St Mary.
Of the newly confirmed cases 29 are males and 35 females with ages ranging from two to 80 years. The gender of one case is still under investigation.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (31), St James (12), Kingston and St Andrew (six), Westmoreland (six), Trelawny (four), Clarendon (two), Hanover (one) and St Thomas (one).
There were also 172 recoveries, bringing the number of recovered cases to 3,653.
