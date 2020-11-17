Two more COVID positive cases among Reggae Boyz in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia—Two positive results emerged out of the latest round of PCR COVID-19 tests administered on the Reggae Boyz delegation here on Monday.

The results, which were released early this morning, left team doctor Bersha Cole befuddled, but he declined to comment on the matter.

One new player was found to be positive, while a case which proved uncertain for a while, returned a positive after being declared negative 24 hours earlier.

That case was first deemed inconclusive or probable on two consecutive test dates, then negative after a day's break. The player in question was brought back to the group and trained on Monday evening, only for yesterday's test to show a positive result.

The player is devastated.

Meanwhile, two of the cases which were positive and isolated, those of a technical staffer and the administrator, returned negative results yesterday, although the public health authority here had indicated that they would have to be isolated for a minimum 10 days before another PCR test would be administered.

The Reggae Boyz defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their second international friendly match earlier today.

More to come.