Two more COVID positive cases among Reggae Boyz in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia—Two positive results emerged out of the latest round of PCR COVID-19 tests administered on the Reggae Boyz delegation here on Monday.
The results, which were released early this morning, left team doctor Bersha Cole befuddled, but he declined to comment on the matter.
One new player was found to be positive, while a case which proved uncertain for a while, returned a positive after being declared negative 24 hours earlier.
That case was first deemed inconclusive or probable on two consecutive test dates, then negative after a day's break. The player in question was brought back to the group and trained on Monday evening, only for yesterday's test to show a positive result.
The player is devastated.
Meanwhile, two of the cases which were positive and isolated, those of a technical staffer and the administrator, returned negative results yesterday, although the public health authority here had indicated that they would have to be isolated for a minimum 10 days before another PCR test would be administered.
The Reggae Boyz defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their second international friendly match earlier today.
More to come.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy