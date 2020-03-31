Two more buses to assist healthcare workers in COVID-19 fight
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Island Car Rentals has made two buses available to the Government on loan in an effort assist with transporting healthcare workers at the Black River Hospital in St Elizabeth.
The two buses, along with a third one donated by Guardian Life Limited to assist health workers at the Kingston Public and Victoria Jubilee hospitals, were handed over during a ceremony yesterday at Jamaica House.
Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz during the handover ceremony noted that the government and the private sector have been working together to respond to the needs of workers in the health sector.
Earlier in the month, two buses were handed over to assist with transportation in Portland and three buses in St Mary for the Port Antonio Hospital and the Annotto Bay Hospital, respectively.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy