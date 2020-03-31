Two more buses to assist healthcare workers in COVID-19 fight

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Island Car Rentals has made two buses available to the Government on loan in an effort assist with transporting healthcare workers at the Black River Hospital in St Elizabeth.

The two buses, along with a third one donated by Guardian Life Limited to assist health workers at the Kingston Public and Victoria Jubilee hospitals, were handed over during a ceremony yesterday at Jamaica House.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz during the handover ceremony noted that the government and the private sector have been working together to respond to the needs of workers in the health sector.

Earlier in the month, two buses were handed over to assist with transportation in Portland and three buses in St Mary for the Port Antonio Hospital and the Annotto Bay Hospital, respectively.