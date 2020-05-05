Two more confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, total now 473

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that two samples have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 473.

The two new cases are males, age 30 years and 34 years, both from Kingston and St Andrew.

The ministry said one is a contact of a confirmed case from the Alorica Call Centre in St Catherine and the other is a contact of a confirmed case which is still under investigation.

The ministry added that seven more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 56.