Two more deaths from COVID-19, 65 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths and 65 new cases of the virus on Monday.
This brings the country's death toll to 288 and the number of confirmed cases to 12,354.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness the two deaths include a 53-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew and a 95-year-old man from Westmoreland, whose death was previously under investigation.
The cases were recorded in Westmoreland (16), Manchester (10), St James (seven), St Catherine (seven), Hanover (six), Clarendon (five), Kingston and St Andrew (five), Trelawny (four), St Elizabeth (two), St Mary (two) and St Ann (one).
The country also recorded 153 recoveries, bringing that total to 9,266.
