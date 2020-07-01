Two more detainees thought to be mentally ill to be freed
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Justice's Legal Aid Council says it is providing legal representation for two detainees thought to be mentally ill.
They are set to be released this month.
The council filed an application for the release of Abraham Lawrence who has been incarcerated for 23 years. Lawrence, who will be represented by attorney-at-law Yushaine Gordon, is set to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court, Black River on July 3, 2020.
Executive director of the Legal Aid Council Hugh Faulkner has said that the council stands ready to bear the cost of the psychiatric evaluation necessary to ensure Lawrence's release.
Family members have come forward and have pledged to care for Lawrence upon his release, the council said.
It also filed an application for the release of Morris Small who was admitted to a correctional facility in 2004. He is set to appear in the Trelawny Parish Court, Falmouth on July 30, 2020.
Small who has no next of kin will be accepted by the Falmouth infirmary.
The council noted that the court requires that mentally ill citizens who come in conflict with the law be released in the care of either a family member or an approved institution.
It issued an appeal to family members of mentally ill detainees as well as institutions that can accept these persons to make contact at 876-948-6999/876-948-7275 or aid.legal@moj.gov.jm.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy