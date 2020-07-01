Two more detainees thought to be mentally ill to be freed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Justice's Legal Aid Council says it is providing legal representation for two detainees thought to be mentally ill.

They are set to be released this month.

The council filed an application for the release of Abraham Lawrence who has been incarcerated for 23 years. Lawrence, who will be represented by attorney-at-law Yushaine Gordon, is set to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court, Black River on July 3, 2020.

Executive director of the Legal Aid Council Hugh Faulkner has said that the council stands ready to bear the cost of the psychiatric evaluation necessary to ensure Lawrence's release.

Family members have come forward and have pledged to care for Lawrence upon his release, the council said.

It also filed an application for the release of Morris Small who was admitted to a correctional facility in 2004. He is set to appear in the Trelawny Parish Court, Falmouth on July 30, 2020.

Small who has no next of kin will be accepted by the Falmouth infirmary.

The council noted that the court requires that mentally ill citizens who come in conflict with the law be released in the care of either a family member or an approved institution.

It issued an appeal to family members of mentally ill detainees as well as institutions that can accept these persons to make contact at 876-948-6999/876-948-7275 or aid.legal@moj.gov.jm.