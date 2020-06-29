Two more positive COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica, pushing the country's total to 698 cases.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness gave the update at a press briefing a short while ago.

He also said 13 patients are hospitalised, including suspected positive cases and another 13 in government facilities.

