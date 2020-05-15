Two more positive for COVID-19, total now 511

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Surveillance Unit in the Ministry of Health and Wellness says two more patients have tested positive for the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 511.

The two new cases are both females from Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine. One case is a 20-year-old employee of Alorica workplace in St Catherine and the other is a 45-year-old contact of a locally transmitted (not epidemiologically linked) case.

Meanwhile, the ministry said three more patients have recovered from the virus and were released from isolation. This brings the total number of recoveries to 121.

There are now 225 confirmed COVID-19 cases related to the Alorica workplace, primarily from St Catherine and Kingston and St Andrew. Their ages range from 17 to 53 years and consist of 169 females and 56 males.

Jamaica now has 41 imported cases; 195 cases are contacts of confirmed cases, which include: 25 cases are import-related, 59 are related to local transmission cases (not epidemiologically linked) 96 are contacts of employees in the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 15 are contacts of confirmed cases under investigation. Additionally, there are 24 local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked and 251 are under investigation (225 of those under investigation are linked to the workplace cluster and 26 others).

Some 307 (60 per cent) of all confirmed cases are females, while 204 (40 per cent) are males. The ages of all confirmed cases range from 2 months to 87 years.

Of the 511 cases confirmed with COVID-19, 121 have recovered (23.7 per cent recovery rate), and 9 (1.8 per cent) persons have died. There are now 381 (75 per cent) active cases, of which there are no moderately or critically ill patients.

There are 420 patients in isolation and 317 persons of interest in quarantine at a government facility. The ministry said the parish health departments are actively tracing 1,405 close contacts of confirmed cases.

The National Public Health Laboratory and the National Influenza Centre said it has tested to date, a total of 7,946 samples with 7,375 negative and 60 samples are pending.