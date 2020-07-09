Two more test positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says two more people have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 753.

The minister said the new cases include one man and one woman, ages 44 and 55 years. The woman is a tourist who stayed in St Ann and was subsequently repatriated, and the man is a Jamaican citizen of a St James address.

There are no moderate or critically ill patients at the moment.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.