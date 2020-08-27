Two nabbed during $8m drug bust in Kingston 20
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting the seizure of approximately $8 million worth of illicit drugs in the Kingston 20 area on Tuesday.
A man and a woman were arrested in connection with the drug find, which took place about 1:30 am during an anti-narcotics operation in the area.
The police said a premises was searched and the following found:
• More than 1600 pounds of compressed ganja
• One kilogram of cocaine
• Two motor vehicles
• JM$203,000
• US $2,050
The identities of the two people taken into custody are being withheld pending further investigations.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy