Two nabbed during $8m drug bust in Kingston 20

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting the seizure of approximately $8 million worth of illicit drugs in the Kingston 20 area on Tuesday.

A man and a woman were arrested in connection with the drug find, which took place about 1:30 am during an anti-narcotics operation in the area.

The police said a premises was searched and the following found:

• More than 1600 pounds of compressed ganja

• One kilogram of cocaine

• Two motor vehicles

• JM$203,000

• US $2,050

The identities of the two people taken into custody are being withheld pending further investigations.