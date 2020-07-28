Two new COVID-19 cases, 10 more recoveries

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the island since the outbreak earlier this year to 855.

The ministry said the new cases consist of two females aged 16 and 56 years, with addresses in St Mary and St Ann respectively. One of the cases is imported while the other is under investigation.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported that 10 more patients have recovered from the virus and were released from isolation. This now brings the total number of recoveries to 724.

