Two new COVID-19 deaths, 162 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that in the last 24 hours the island has recorded two new COVID related deaths and 162 new cases.
The two new deaths are of a 76-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew and a 73-year-old male from St Catherine, both with co-morbidities.
This brings the total confirmed deaths to 44.
Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 70 males and 90 females. One is under investigation, the ministry said. Of the new cases, 76 are from St Catherine, 51 from Kingston and St Andrew, 11 from Manchester, seven from Portland, six from St Thomas, five from Clarendon, three from St Ann, two from St Elizabeth and Hanover each, and one from St Mary.
The total number of confirmed cases of the virus now stands at 3,933.
