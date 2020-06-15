Two of six flights expected to land at Sangster International Airport delayed

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The first two of the six international flights scheduled to land at Sangster International Airport today in line with the reopening of the borders to international flights have been delayed.

All six flights are coming from the United States of America.

The first, a JetBlue flight from New York JFK which was scheduled to land at 11:20 am was rescheduled for 1:15 in the afternoon.

A JetBlue agent told the OBSERVER ONLINE that the delay was a result of mechanical issues with an Airbus 320 aircraft. It had to be switched.

The second flight, an American Airlines vessel from Charlotte, was delayed from 11:25 am to 12:40 in the afternoon.

The reason for its delay is not clear at this time.

Due to the delay of these two, the third aircraft, an American Airlines flight from Miami was the first to be welcomed by tourism officials led by tourism minister Edmund Bartlett, director of tourism Donovan White, and president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourists Association Omar Robinson.

Health and Wellness minister Dr Christopher Tufton is also on location.

Jamaica borders were closed to all incoming travellers on March 21 following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. The first case was recorded on March 10.

Anthony Lewis