Two of three suspects in Stony Hill shooting charged

ST ANDREW Jamaica — The police are reporting that two of the three suspects who were arrested in relation to the Wednesday, February 12 murder and shooting incident in Stony Hill, St Andrew have been charged.

Charged with murder, wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm are 22-year-old Deshante Dunkley otherwise called 'Chukel', of Airy Castle Road, Stony Hill in the parish, and a teenager.

Reports are that about 6:30 am, the accused approached a group of men standing in the square and opened gunfire hitting them.

Twenty-six-year-old Shamari Waul of Boone Hall Road in the parish who was among the group was shot several times and reportedly died on the spot.

Three other men also received gunshot injuries and were assisted to the hospital by the police and residents where they were treated and released.

Dunkley and the teenager were arrested and subsequently charged on Tuesday, February 25 after they were both positively identified following an identification parade.

The third suspect was released.

Court dates are being finalised.