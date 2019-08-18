Two people shot dead in Cross Roads

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Police are currently probing the circumstances surrounding a double murder which occurred on Friendship Lane, Cross Roads in Kingston 5 yesterday, August 17.

The deceased have been identified as 63-year-old Beverley Brooks and 27-year-old Oneil Grant, both of Friendship Lane addresses.

According to a police report, Brooks and Grant were in the community when they were allegedly approached by a motor car about 5:40 am.

It is said that a man armed with a gun exited the vehicle an opened gunfire hitting them both before escaping.

The police were summoned and both victims were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.