Two plead guilty to driver's licence fraud
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men have pleaded guilty in separate instances to fraud involving driver's licence, according to the Revenue Protection Department (RPD).
In one case, Dexter Lodge, a farmer of Red Ground in St Elizabeth, was sentenced to two years imprisonment at hard labour suspended for two years.
Allegations are that on May 30, 2017, another person successfully sat the written driver's licence examination at the Spanish Town Road Examination Depot in Lodge's name. This led to Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) issuing a driver's licence in his name and with his image.
RPD said the discrepancy was discovered and Lodge was located and questioned in the presence of his attorney on August 26.
He pleaded guilty to obtaining goods by forged documents, contrary to section 10 of the Forgery Act on October 16.
The RPD reported that in her summation, Parish Judge Ann Marie Granger noted that Lodge's action was frowned upon by the court, but said there were mitigating circumstances that were considered in imposing the sentence, one of which was the fact that the accused had pleaded guilty in the first instance.
In the other case, Jamie Rose, a 29-year-old man of Kellits district, Clarendon pleaded guilty to uttering forged documents contrary to Section 9 of the Forgery Act, in the Clarendon Parish Court on November 18.
The allegation was that Rose attended the Chapelton Tax Office on November 3, 2020 and presented a Jamaican driver's licence, which was later identified as fraudulent. He was arrested and charged by RPD officers.
Rose was fined $150,000 or three months imprisonment.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy