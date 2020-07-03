Two sisters charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammunition
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have charged two sisters following the seizure of a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and several rounds of ammunition that was found in their house on East Avenue, Greenwich Town, Kingston 13 on Monday, June 29.
Twenty-six-year-old Oshinell Taylor and 28-year-old Octavia Taylor, were charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. Octavia was also charged with assault at common law.
According to the police about 8:45 pm, Octavia allegedly brandished a firearm at her child's father during a dispute and threatened him after he visited her home.
The police were called and the firearm found during a search. They were later arrested.
Their court dates are being finalised.
