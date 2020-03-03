Two soldiers arrested on firearm charges

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police are reporting that a file is being prepared to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a ruling into a shooting incident involving two members of the Jamaica Defence Force on Lammie Lane in Salt Spring, St James on Monday, March 2.

The police said that they received reports of loud explosions coming from the area about 9:10 pm, and went to investigate. According to the police, on their arrival, four people were seen -- two men and two women. The premises was searched and several 9mm spent casings were observed on the ground. A black 9mm Glock pistol with a magazine containing one 9mm round was found on top of furniture in a section of the house, while one of the men handed over a black Glock case to the officers.

The case contained two holsters, a Glock magazine with fifteen 9mm cartridges, a Remington box containing eighteen 9mm cartridges and cleaning implements, the police said.

According to the police, enquiries were made about the firearm and they were told that the firearm belonged to a licensed firearm holder who is presently overseas; however, no firearm documentation was presented. The two men were subsequently arrested.