Two teen girls missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica –An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Gabriel Brown, otherwise called 'Gabby', of Kensington district, St James, who has been missing since Thursday, December 31.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spring Mount Police are that about 1:45 am, Gabriel was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gabriel Brown is being asked to contact the Spring Mount Police at 876-610-6223, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

An Ananda Alert has also been activated for 17-year-old Ashley Abrahams of Spring Garden, Morant Bay, St Thomas, who has been missing since Monday, January 4.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 5:30 pm, Ashley was left at home and was later heard arguing with someone. Checks were made by family members to assist; however, upon their arrival, she was not found. When last seen she was dressed in a white blouse, grey skirt and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ashley Abrahams is being asked to contact the Morant Bay Police at 876-326-5054, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of either girl was available at the time of this publication.