Two teen girls reported missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Two teen girls have been reported missing from St Mary and St Catherine.

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Racquel Burton of Kidland district, Port Maria, St Mary who has been missing since Friday.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Port Maria Police are that about midday, Racquel was last seen at home wearing a floral dress. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone whereabouts of Racquel Burton is being asked to contact the Port Maria Police at 876-994-2223, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

An Ananda Alert has also been activated for 16-year-old Abigail Green of James Mountain district, Sligoville, St Catherine who has been missing since last Monday.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Sligoville Police are that about 6:45 pm, Abigail was last seen at home wearing a pink blouse, black shorts and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Abigail Green is being asked to contact the Sligoville Police at 876-602-3099, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Racquel Burton was available at the time of this publication.