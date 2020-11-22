Two teen girls reported missing
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Two teen girls have been reported missing from St Mary and St Catherine.
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Racquel Burton of Kidland district, Port Maria, St Mary who has been missing since Friday.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.
Reports from the Port Maria Police are that about midday, Racquel was last seen at home wearing a floral dress. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone whereabouts of Racquel Burton is being asked to contact the Port Maria Police at 876-994-2223, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
An Ananda Alert has also been activated for 16-year-old Abigail Green of James Mountain district, Sligoville, St Catherine who has been missing since last Monday.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.
Reports from the Sligoville Police are that about 6:45 pm, Abigail was last seen at home wearing a pink blouse, black shorts and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Abigail Green is being asked to contact the Sligoville Police at 876-602-3099, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Racquel Burton was available at the time of this publication.
