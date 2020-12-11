Two teen girls reported missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Ananda alerts have been activated for two teen girls who went missing this week.

Fourteen-year-old Christine Forbes, of Upper Second Street, Kingston 12, has been missing since Monday.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

The police said that about 1:00 pm, Christine was last seen at home wearing a pink dress and pink slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Christine Forbes is being asked to contact the Trench Town Police at (876) 948-8243, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

The police are also seeking the public's help to locate 15-year-old Denisha Lattore, otherwise called 'Shan', of Temple Hall, in St Andrew who has been missing since Wednesday.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Lawmen said that about 4:00 pm, Denisha was last seen at home wearing a white merino, orange tights and a pair of orange-and-green slippers.

She has not been heard from since and efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Denisha Lattore is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at (876) 942-2223, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.