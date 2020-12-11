Two teen girls reported missing
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Ananda alerts have been activated for two teen girls who went missing this week.
Fourteen-year-old Christine Forbes, of Upper Second Street, Kingston 12, has been missing since Monday.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.
The police said that about 1:00 pm, Christine was last seen at home wearing a pink dress and pink slippers. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Christine Forbes is being asked to contact the Trench Town Police at (876) 948-8243, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
The police are also seeking the public's help to locate 15-year-old Denisha Lattore, otherwise called 'Shan', of Temple Hall, in St Andrew who has been missing since Wednesday.
She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.
Lawmen said that about 4:00 pm, Denisha was last seen at home wearing a white merino, orange tights and a pair of orange-and-green slippers.
She has not been heard from since and efforts to contact her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Denisha Lattore is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at (876) 942-2223, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy