Two teen sisters of Grants Pen, St Andrew missing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – Two sisters of Morgan Lane in the Grants Pen area of Kingston 8, have been reported missing since Saturday, February 15.

They are 16-year-old Angel James and 14-year-old Felicia Johnson. Angel is of brown complexion, slim build, and about 5 feet 6 inches tall, while Felicia is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Reports from the Grants Pen Police are that both girls were last seen at home about 7:10 pm. At the time, Angel was dressed in a black blouse and blue jeans, while Felicia was dressed in a white blouse and black pants.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Angel and/or Felicia is being asked to contact the Grants Pen Police at 876-755-1597, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.