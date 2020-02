Two teen sisters of Grants Pen, St Andrew missing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica –Two sistersof Morgan Lane in the GrantsPen area of Kingston 8,have been reported missing since Saturday, February15.

They are 16-year-old Angel Jamesand 14-year-oldFelicia Johnson.Angel is of brown complexion, slim build, and about 5 feet 6 inches tall, whileFelicia isof brown complexion,slim buildand is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Reports from the Grants Pen Police are thatboth girls werelast seenat home about 7:10pm.Atthe time, Angel was dressed inablack blouse andblue jeans, whileFelicia was dressed in a white blouse and black pants.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Angel and/or Felicia is being asked to contactthe Grants Pen Police at 876-755-1597, Police 119 emergencynumber or the nearest policestation.