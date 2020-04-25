Two teenagers murdered, five others shot and injured in Craig Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The police are confirming that two teenagers ages 15 and 17 were gunned down at approximately 10:30 am today in the West Kingston community of Craig Town . Both teens were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The police also disclosed that five others were shot and injured and are currently in hospital. Included in the five shot and injured is a six-year-old child.

According to the police, a gathering was celebrating a birthday when they were pounced upon by gunmen.

MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW!