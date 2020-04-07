Two teens among 5 nabbed in August Town gun find
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Five people, including two teenagers, are now in police custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Mall Road, August Town in St Andrew on Monday.
Reports are that about 8:45 pm, lawmen were conducting patrols in the area when they signalled the driver of a Nissan AD Wagon motorcar to stop.
The driver complied and the vehicle and its occupants were searched during which one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition was reportedly found under the front passenger seat of the car.
The vehicle and the firearm were subsequently seized.
The identities of the five people in custody are being withheld pending further investigations.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy