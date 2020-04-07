Two teens among 5 nabbed in August Town gun find

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Five people, including two teenagers, are now in police custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Mall Road, August Town in St Andrew on Monday.

Reports are that about 8:45 pm, lawmen were conducting patrols in the area when they signalled the driver of a Nissan AD Wagon motorcar to stop.

The driver complied and the vehicle and its occupants were searched during which one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition was reportedly found under the front passenger seat of the car.

The vehicle and the firearm were subsequently seized.

The identities of the five people in custody are being withheld pending further investigations.